Flick Fact: What's the 'secret' number that's on your Illinois driver's license …
Flick Fact: What’s the ‘secret’ number that’s on your Illinois driver’s license …

Question: True or false? If you give someone just your Illinois driver’s license number, they still somehow know how old you are.

 

Answer: That’s true. The seventh and eighth digits on your Illinois driver’s license number are the year you were born, such as 64 for 1964 or 02 for 2002.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

