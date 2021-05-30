 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What should the pro baseball team in St. Louis perhaps be called instead?
Flick Fact: What should the pro baseball team in St. Louis perhaps be called instead?

Question: What is a bit ironic about the baseball team in St. Louis being called Cardinals?

Answer: Although many states near Missouri — namely, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, as well as North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia — have the cardinal as their state bird, Missouri does not. If Missouri had used its state bird as the nickname for its baseball team in St. Louis, they would have been called the St. Louis Bluebirds.

