Flick Fact: What sign in McLean County does actor Warren Beatty especially enjoy?

Question: On a drive from Chicago to St. Louis, famed actor Warren Beatty once became so amused by a sign along Interstate 55 just south of Bloomington, he got out to snap a picture of it. Do you know why?



Answer: Beatty’s real-life sister is actress Shirley MacLaine. One night many years ago on “The Tonight Show,” Beatty told the story of nearly being killed by oncoming traffic while snapping a picture of the “Shirley — McLean” directional sign.