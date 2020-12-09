 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What sign in McLean County does actor Warren Beatty especially enjoy?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What sign in McLean County does actor Warren Beatty especially enjoy?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: On a drive from Chicago to St. Louis, famed actor Warren Beatty once became so amused by a sign along Interstate 55 just south of Bloomington, he got out to snap a picture of it. Do you know why?


Answer: Beatty’s real-life sister is actress Shirley MacLaine. One night many years ago on “The Tonight Show,” Beatty told the story of nearly being killed by oncoming traffic while snapping a picture of the “Shirley — McLean” directional sign.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News