Flick Fact: What street used to divide Bloomington from Normal?

Question: Can you name the street that, instead of Division Street, once divided Bloomington from Normal? (1) Washington Street; (2) Vernon Avenue; (3) Empire Street; (4) Emerson Street.
Answer: It was (3) Empire Street, in the beginning known as North Grove Street. As the city blossomed, the street was renamed after the biggest factory on the road, a foundry known as “The Empire Works,” and the line that divided the two townships was eventually moved a bit north to become … Division Street. Until the 1950s, the “Twin” Cities were still largely divided by countryside.