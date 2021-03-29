 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What street used to divide Bloomington from Normal?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What street used to divide Bloomington from Normal?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can you name the street that, instead of Division Street, once divided Bloomington from Normal? (1) Washington Street; (2) Vernon Avenue; (3) Empire Street; (4) Emerson Street.

Answer: It was (3) Empire Street, in the beginning known as North Grove Street. As the city blossomed, the street was renamed after the biggest factory on the road, a foundry known as “The Empire Works,” and the line that divided the two townships was eventually moved a bit north to become … Division Street. Until the 1950s, the “Twin” Cities were still largely divided by countryside.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

24 Illinois State students who found fame

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Exploring Heartland's Birky Pond

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News