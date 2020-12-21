 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What turns 190 years old this week?
Question: Something in McLean County will be celebrating its 190th birthday this week, on Christmas Day, in fact, one of the only such institutions in America to celebrate its birthday on Christmas Day. Do you know what it is?

Answer: McLean County itself will turn 190 this week, born Dec. 25, 1830. State legislators at the time weren’t great Christmas celebrators, a holiday that didn’t fully take hold as a celebratory event until later in the 1800s.

