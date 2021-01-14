 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What Twin City business is having its 184th birthday today?
Flick Fact: What Twin City business is having its 184th birthday today?

Question: Can you name the oldest business in all of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County, today celebrating its 184th birthday? 

Answer: That would be this newspaper, its founding tracing back to Jan. 14, 1837, a full 10 years before even the Chicago Tribune was conceived.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

