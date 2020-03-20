Flick Fact: What used to cause Veterans Parkway traffic jams?

Question: Until the late 1980s, Veterans Parkway was a four-lane-only, slow-moving, much-cursed road that became even more congested in the area of what’s today O'Brien Honda and the Vernon Avenue Steak ‘n Shake because of what?

Answer: Slow-moving freight trains used to run east-west in that area, crossing Veterans and bringing car traffic to a grinding halt several times a day. Sometimes crossings at 4:30 p.m. created traffic backups of nearly a mile. In fact, what is Constitution Trail today (and runs under Veterans Parkway near Vernon) is the track bed for the trains that used to trundle through that area.