You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: What used to cause Veterans Parkway traffic jams?
0 comments

Flick Fact: What used to cause Veterans Parkway traffic jams?

{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Parkway
BILL FLICK

Question: Until the late 1980s, Veterans Parkway was a four-lane-only, slow-moving, much-cursed road that became even more congested in the area of what’s today O'Brien Honda and the Vernon Avenue Steak ‘n Shake because of what?

Answer: Slow-moving freight trains used to run east-west in that area, crossing Veterans and bringing car traffic to a grinding halt several times a day. Sometimes crossings at 4:30 p.m. created traffic backups of nearly a mile. In fact, what is Constitution Trail today (and runs under Veterans Parkway near Vernon) is the track bed for the trains that used to trundle through that area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Today's update: 3/19/20

Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus conte…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News