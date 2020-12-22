 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What was a presidential campaign 2000 'highlight' that occurred in Odell?
Flick Fact: What was a presidential campaign 2000 'highlight' that occurred in Odell?

Question: It was 20 years ago, during the presidential campaign of 2000, that Odell — it’s the Livingston County village of 976 people north of Pontiac — made international news when a woman did what to a laughing future U.S. president, George W. Bush?

Answer: While a presidential campaign train was rolling through Odell,  disagreeing with George W. Bush’s stance in the ongoing minimum wage debate, a woman along the railroad tracks waved a sign, got Bush’s attention, then turned to “moon” the future President, to which he replied: “You just made national TV!” And Bush was right.

