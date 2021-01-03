 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What was one Hollywood icon doing 12 years ago today?
Flick Fact: What was one Hollywood icon doing 12 years ago today?

Question: Can you name the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Academy Award nominee who 12 years ago today was instead being booked on speeding and DUI charges in Normal and spending the day in McLean County Jail?

Answer: It was actor/playwright Sam Shepard, of such movies as Blackhawk Down, The Notebook, Steal Magnolias, Baby Boom, and an Oscar nominee as pilot Chuck Yeager in 1983’s “The Right Stuff.” Meanwhile, on Jan. 3, 2009, reportedly in town to discuss a project, Shepard spent part of an evening at a downtown Bloomington tavern. Later, en route to his motel at 2 a.m., his vehicle was pulled over along Main Street in Normal. He later pleaded guilty to speeding and DUI charges before McLean County Associate Judge Casey Costigan.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

