 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What was the very first Halloween flick in theaters?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What was the very first Halloween flick in theaters?

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: What is believed to be the first Halloween movie ever screened in a theater occurred in 1914 when “Three of Us” — from a 1906 stage play by Rachel Crothers — depicted a festive Halloween dinner in a Colorado mining town. Why might that be significant in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Rachel Crothers (1878-1958) was born and raised in Bloomington before becoming one of the most accomplished Broadway playwrights of the early 20th century. “As I say all the time,” says Bill Kemp, archivist at the McLean County Museum of History, “all roads run through McLean County.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wreck at North Church, West Eldorado streets in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News