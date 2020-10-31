Flick Fact: What was the very first Halloween flick in theaters?

Support Local Journalism
Question: What is believed to be the first Halloween movie ever screened in a theater occurred in 1914 when “Three of Us” — from a 1906 stage play by Rachel Crothers — depicted a festive Halloween dinner in a Colorado mining town. Why might that be significant in Bloomington-Normal?
Answer: Rachel Crothers (1878-1958) was born and raised in Bloomington before becoming one of the most accomplished Broadway playwrights of the early 20th century. “As I say all the time,” says Bill Kemp, archivist at the McLean County Museum of History, “all roads run through McLean County.”
