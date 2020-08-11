You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What were we dying of 100 years ago in Central Illinois?
Flick Fact: What were we dying of 100 years ago in Central Illinois?

Question: Cancer, accidents and heart disease are among the leading causes of mortality in Central Illinois. Can you name what they were a century ago?

Answer: According to history files at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, the three leading causes of death 100 years ago were pneumonia/influenza, tuberculosis, and diarrhea. 

