Flick Fact: What wintertime roadway advance has caused a new issue?

Question: By changing out those old incandescent bulbs in traffic lights to the new, longer-lasting LEDs, cities like Bloomington and Normal are saving up to 80% in energy and bulb costs. That, however, has also developed what new kind of problem after a snow event of winter?



Answer: The LED traffic lights are so darned energy-efficient, they don't emit heat, so snow and ice no longer melt like they would against the old incandescent bulbs. Thus, motorists can't see the snow-covered signals. Being tried are “snow shields” but they also are expensive — about $40 a piece — so in the meantime you might see city or state trucks using big brooms to clean off the lights during especially windy and/or heavy snows.