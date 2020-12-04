 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What worldly issue gets settled tonight in B-N?
Question: Can you name what ageless issue in many American homes will be solved on national television tonight at 7 on ABC, and will involve Bloomington-Normal as well?

Answer: We’re frankly clueless on this one, too, because the network isn’t talking much but here is how a listing for the network’s popular “Shark Tank” reads for tonight’s show: “A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom.”

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

