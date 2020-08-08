Flick Fact: What you might not have known about those cool sunglasses of yours?

Question: Maui is one of the most popular Hawaiian islands. Maui has 30 miles of sun-soaked beach areas. Maui averages 276 sunny days a year. Therefore, where are the famous Maui Jim sunglasses made?
Answer: Peoria — 1 Aloha Lane, in fact. A company founded in Maui in 1980 by Jim Richards, it was sold and moved its headquarters to Peoria in 1996. Today it has more than 500 employees making Maui Jim's high-end polarized sunglasses, the third largest producer of sunglasses in the world.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
