Flick Fact: What you should — or maybe shouldn’t — name your baby in 2021?
Flick Fact: What you should — or maybe shouldn't — name your baby in 2021?

Question: Remember how you named your newborn Justin or Chloe or Jason, to discover EVERYONE ELSE at the time was naming their newest kids those names, too? According to names.org, what names were most popular in 2020 and therefore perhaps the ones you want to avoid in 2021 because they are so popular?

Answer: The top 10 boys’ names in 2020, says names.org: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, Lucas, James, William, Benjamin, Henry and Matteo, with Henry and Matteo making a jump into the top 10. For girls, the top 10: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper, with Amelia making the biggest jump within the top 10 from No. 7 to No. 3.

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know

