Flick Fact: Whatever happened to Abe Lincoln’s dog?
Flick Fact: Whatever happened to Abe Lincoln's dog?

Question: How did Abe Lincoln’s dog, Fido, die?

Answer: Believe it or not, Fido, a yellow mongrel, was assassinated, too. A drunk stabbed him to death when he suddenly darted out of the house in Springfield. That is according to the book, “First Dogs: American Presidents and Their Best Friends.”

