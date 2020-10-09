Flick Fact: What's it paid over the years to be ISU president?

Question: The president of Illinois State University today is Larry Dietz and his salary is listed at $375,000 a year. How does that compare to 25 years ago? 35 years ago? 45 years ago? 55 years ago? 163 years ago?

Answer: In 1995, Thomas Wallace made $131,000; in 1985, Lloyd Watkins made $75,500; in 1975, Gene Budig made $38,750; in 1965, Robert Bone made $18,500. The salary of first ISU president, Charles Hovey, in 1857, was $0. He worked for free.

