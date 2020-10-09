 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What's it paid over the years to be ISU president?
Flick Fact: What's it paid over the years to be ISU president?

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz expressed disappointment with student participation in the appearance of the NELK Boys in Normal Tuesday night as he spoke at a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on the ISU Quad. Dietz said students could face disciplinary action for breaking quarantine rules.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: The president of Illinois State University today is Larry Dietz and his salary is listed at $375,000 a year. How does that compare to 25 years ago? 35 years ago? 45 years ago? 55 years ago? 163 years ago?

Answer: In 1995, Thomas Wallace made $131,000; in 1985, Lloyd Watkins made $75,500; in 1975, Gene Budig made $38,750; in 1965, Robert Bone made $18,500. The salary of first ISU president, Charles Hovey, in 1857, was $0. He worked for free.

