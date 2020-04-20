Flick Fact: What's that big bell tower next to Illinois Wesleyan University?

Question: Along the northeast side of Illinois Wesleyan University's football field (just southeast of BroMenn Regional Medical Center), sitting on the line that divides Bloomington from Normal, is a five-story bell tower. Just what is that?
Answer: Part of the Broadview Mansion that sits near there (1301 S. Fell Ave.), it is a five-story bell tower that the mansion's original owner (Margaret Van Leer) had built in the backyard in honor of her late husband.
