Flick Fact: What's that big bell tower next to IWU?
Flick Fact: What's that big bell tower next to IWU?

The Broadview chime tower

The Broadview chime tower on the grounds of the Broadview Mansion at 1301 South Fell Avenue in Normal.

Question: Along the northeast side of Illinois Wesleyan University's football field (just southeast of BroMenn Regional Medical Center), sitting on the line that divides Bloomington from Normal, is a five-story bell tower. Just what is that?

Answer: Part of the Broadview Mansion that sits near there (1301 S. Fell Ave.), it is a five-story bell tower that the mansion's original owner (Margaret Van Leer) had built in the backyard in honor of her late husband.

