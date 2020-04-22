You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What's the most rain in a day, ever, in B-N?
Flick Fact: What's the most rain in a day, ever, in B-N?

Raining in B-N

Raining in B-N.

 BILL FLICK

Question: April showers bring May flowers. What’s the most rain to fall in a 24-hour period in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: People might tell you it occurred 17 years ago — on July 9, 2003 — when 7½ inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period. It's what officials then called the “100-year rain.” But it actually wasn’t. The biggest rain in B-N actually happened on Aug. 3, 1943, when it rained 6.6 inches in only four hours, according to The Pantagraph. It has never rained more than that, at such a quick pace, since records have been kept.

