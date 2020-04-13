You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What's the perfect wind speed for all those big wind turbines?
Flick Fact: What's the perfect wind speed for all those big wind turbines?

Wind turbines

How fast should they go?

 BILL FLICK

Question: McLean County is one of the country’s leading sites for wind-farm energy production. Do you know how much wind those humongous turbines need to generate electricity and what’s the “ideal” wind speed for them?

Answer: The wind farms need 6-mile-an-hour winds to begin making energy. The turbines reach peak output in 22-mile-an-hour winds. Anything beyond that, in the turbines' case, the windier, not the better.

