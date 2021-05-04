 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: When area police made only $6,000 a year...
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: When area police made only $6,000 a year...

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Fifty years ago, police officers in Pontiac were turned down on a request for a pay raise because, as recently reported in this newspaper’s “How Time Flies” feature, city council members felt officers were making enough. What were officers in Pontiac making in 1971?

Answer: Amazing by today’s standards, police in Pontiac in 1971 allegedly made only $6,000 a year. Eventually, though, raises came. Today, the average salary of a Pontiac officer is listed at about $63,100.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Experience a positive for part-time workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fire damages Lexington church
Local News

Fire damages Lexington church

  • Updated

Firefighters were called to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 201 N. Lee St. after a passerby discovered smoke coming from the structure around 3:30 a.m., said Lexington Fire Chief Jason Bierkenbeil.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News