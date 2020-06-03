Flick Fact: When did those McDonald's drive-throughs actually start?

Question: This is the 45th anniversary of the McDonald's drive-through, now just a regular part of America, including many McDonald's locations that now have two drive-throughs. Do you know how and why the very first McDonald's drive-through came about in 1975?
Answer: It was at a McDonald's near an Arizona military base, specially set up to serve soldiers who weren't permitted to get out of their cars while wearing fatigues.
