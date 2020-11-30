Flick Fact: When in B-N, what American First Lady packed a .22 revolver in her purse?

Question: First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, traveled across America in the 1930s and ‘40s to highlight the plight of the poor and marginalized, including several appearances in the Bloomington area. But she refused Secret Service protection. What did she do instead?

Answer: Just in case, instead of bodily protection, Eleanor Roosevelt packed a Smith & Wesson .22 revolver in her purse. After her husband, FDR, was elected, she was even taught how to properly shoot. (Thanks to reader Max Albritton for the fact.)