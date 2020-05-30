Flick Fact: When President Ulysses S. Grant was sleeping in Bloomington ...

Question: On The History Channel this week is an award-winning, three-part miniseries that chronicles the life of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general and war hero and 18th President of the United States. If the residents at 407 E. Grove St. in Bloomington watched it, who might have watched it with them if it had somehow aired 140 years ago?
Answer: None other than Grant himself. Known as the Weldon/Funk house, it is the home where Grant stayed and slept back on April 17, 1880. He was in town attending a soldiers’ reunion (Grand Army of the Republic).
