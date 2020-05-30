You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: When President Ulysses S. Grant was sleeping in Bloomington ...
0 comments

Flick Fact: When President Ulysses S. Grant was sleeping in Bloomington ...

{{featured_button_text}}
Where U.S. Grant slept

Another famous B-N home ...

 BILL FLICK

Question: On The History Channel this week is an award-winning, three-part miniseries that chronicles the life of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general and war hero and 18th President of the United States. If the residents at 407 E. Grove St. in Bloomington watched it, who might have watched it with them if it had somehow aired 140 years ago?

Answer: None other than Grant himself. Known as the Weldon/Funk house, it is the home where Grant stayed and slept back on April 17, 1880. He was in town attending a soldiers’ reunion (Grand Army of the Republic).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News