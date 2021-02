Question: In the Bloomington-Normal area, can you name the best and worst months in which to sell your home?

Answer: In 2020, according to the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors, the beginning and end of a year are not the best. January 2020 saw only 150 home sales and December 2020 only another 164. If using 2020 as your sales guide, the hot months to sell your B-N home were the hot months: June (392 home sales), July (372) and August (336).