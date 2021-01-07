Flick Fact: When TV was young and few had heard of this company

Question: Sixty-seven years ago, can you name what happened for the first time on network television that continues to this very day?

Answer: It was during the winter of 1954-55 that an advertisement first appeared on TV for a then-little-known, Midwest-based company known as State Farm Mutual Insurance. A search of the company’s scrolls suggests that the company, which then had only hundreds of employees instead of today’s 60,000, didn’t have one named Jake until well into the ‘60s.