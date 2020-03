Question: Amazingly, gasoline is less than $2 a gallon in Central Illinois. When was the last time it was this low? (1) 2009; (2) 1998; (3) 1970; (4) just after the birth of Christ.

Answer: According to AAA, it briefly went below $2 a gallon during the Great Recession of (1) 2009. By 2012, it was up to nearly $4 a gallon. In 1970, it was only 39 cents a gallon … before within a year during the "energy crisis" it jumped to well over a dollar a gallon.