Flick Fact: Where are America’s (and Illinois’) most affordable cities to buy a home?

Question: With people working from home during the COVID-19 era and no longer tied to big urban areas, many workers are migrating to smaller cities that are less expensive in which to live. Five Illinois cities now ranked in a new study of the "Top 35 Most Affordable U.S. Cities In Which To Buy A Home.” Can you name the Illinois cities?
Answer: According to a new poll at ReFiGuide, a mortgage refinancing website, based on U.S. Census data and Zillow’s 2020 Market Estimates report, Peoria is the No. 6 most affordable city in America for home buying. Joliet, Rockford, Springfield and Bloomington are No. 13, 21, 29 and 34, respectively. Overall, Illinois is listed as the No. 5 most affordable state in which to buy a home.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
