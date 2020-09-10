 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Where are America’s (and Illinois’) most affordable cities to buy a home?
Question: With people working from home during the COVID-19 era and no longer tied to big urban areas, many workers are migrating to smaller cities that are less expensive in which to live. Five Illinois cities now ranked in a new study of the "Top 35 Most Affordable U.S. Cities In Which To Buy A Home.” Can you name the Illinois cities?

Answer:  According to a new poll at ReFiGuide, a mortgage refinancing website,  based on U.S. Census data and Zillow’s 2020 Market Estimates report, Peoria is the No. 6 most affordable city in America for home buying. Joliet, Rockford, Springfield and Bloomington are No. 13, 21, 29 and 34, respectively. Overall, Illinois is listed as the No. 5 most affordable state in which to buy a home.

