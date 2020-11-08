 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Where are your car’s license plates actually made?
Flick Fact: Where are your car's license plates actually made?

Question: Are your Illinois license plates actually made by prison inmates, as you often hear?

Answer: Not anymore. Although prison inmates are famous for allegedly doing that, most of Illinois’ license plates are actually made in Decatur, at Macon Resources, an organization that helps disabled people. 

