Flick Fact: Where can you find lots of adult beverages in McLean County and also none at all?
Question: In McLean County, where can you find more than a dozen Guinnesses, several Bacardis, whiskeys and tequilas, a few martinis, at least two Budweisers and several more Jack Daniels? 

Answer: In the McLean County animal registration records. Those are from among the various names of dogs that have been registered in recent years. 

