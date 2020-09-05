Flick Fact: Where can you find lots of adult beverages in McLean County and also none at all?

Question: In McLean County, where can you find more than a dozen Guinnesses, several Bacardis, whiskeys and tequilas, a few martinis, at least two Budweisers and several more Jack Daniels?
Answer: In the McLean County animal registration records. Those are from among the various names of dogs that have been registered in recent years.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
