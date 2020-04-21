Flick Fact: Where did actor Nick Offerman get his start in Central Illinois?

Question: Actor Nick Offerman, married to actress Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”), became famous as "Ron Swanson" on NBC’s “Parks & Recreation.” Now Offerman is getting rave reviews for his role on “Devs” on Hulu. Quick — name the specific street where Offerman first took his public transit bus.

Answer: A guy who grew up in rural Minooka, near Joliet, and majored in fine arts at University of Illinois, Offerman recently told Jimmy Fallon he took his first “big-time transit bus ride” during college along Green Street in Champaign. "That was my introduction to 'big' city," says Offerman, who is now 49.