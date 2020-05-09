Flick Fact: Where did the rock band 'Head East' play in B-N?

Question: Forty-five years ago this spring, the song “Never Been Any Reason,” by the rock band, Head East, was rocketing upward on the “Billboard Hot 100.” To this day, it is still popular on “classic rock” stations. Can you name one of the venues where the band first played the song in 1974, a year before it was released to become a national hit?
Answer: That would be, among other locales, the Red Lion Inn in downtown Bloomington. Head East, was made up downstate Illinois members, first formed in 1969 and played bars such as Red Lion, Chances R in both Champaign and Carbondale, and Ted’s Warehouse in Charleston. Their hit album, “Flat As A Pancake” (named after the Central Illinois landscape) that ultimately would become a million-seller was recorded in ... South Pekin.
