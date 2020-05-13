You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Where else in Illinois but this town?
Flick Fact: Where else in Illinois but this town?

Center for Dental Excellence

 BILL FLICK

Question: Where in Illinois is the Center for Dental Excellence?

Answer: It is in (this is not a joke) Flossmoor. It’s a Chicago suburb.

