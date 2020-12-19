 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Where in B-N is “snow” a big four-letter word?
Question: Of all the Twin City businesses, sites and public building areas, which one far and away gets the biggest headache from a significant snow?

Answer: While State Farm, the shopping areas, malls and school districts obviously have several lots to clear, nothing can compare to Illinois State University. According to university statistics, ISU has several large parking lots, nearly 20 miles of sidewalk and more than 1,000 steps that need to be cleared.

Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations

