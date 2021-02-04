 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Where in B-N is the most snow cleared in a wintry storm?
Flick Fact: Where in B-N is the most snow cleared in a wintry storm?

Question: Even if you have a big driveway, clearing it probably can't compare to what snow movers have to clear at Central Illinois Regional Airport. If what they plow were stretched in a straight line, just how far from the airport would the snowplows get? (1) to Lincoln; (2) to Springfield; (3) to Dwight; (4) three-quarters of the way to Chicago.

Answer: Yup. It's (4). Airport plows at CIRA clear 90 lane miles of runways, taxiways and aprons. That does not include roads leading to the terminal or the parking lots. (Thanks for the fact from Paul Harmon, former mayor of Normal who also served 17 years on the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority, and learned all about its snow removal chores.)

