Flick Fact: Where in Bloomington was beer once stored in a cave, now sealed away?
Flick Fact: Where in Bloomington was beer once stored in a cave, now sealed away?

Question: Parks in Bloomington don’t allow alcohol sales. How is that an irony of sorts at two Bloomington parks?

Answer: The pro shop today at Bloomington’s Highland Park Golf Course was 100 years ago part of a brewery — Meyer Brewing Co., makers of a popular Meyer’s “Extra Select” lager beer. The brewery also created a beer “cave” to store it cold longer in what is today Forrest Park, adjacent to Miller Park. Residents used to explore the brick-lined beer tunnel there before city workers finally sealed off the cave’s entrance.

Meet the extraordinary McLean County 'Heart of Health Care' honorees

 

