Flick Fact: Where in Central Illinois are homeowners most likely to have guns?

Question: True or false? The smaller a county’s population of Illinois, the more likely its residents have a concealed-carry gun permit.

Answer: That appears true. Pope County, with only 4,400 residents at Illinois’ southern edge, has the state’s most per capita concealed-carry permits, followed by two other rural Southern Illinois counties, Edwards (Albion) and Johnson (Vienna). In Central Illinois, the three counties with the most concealed-carry permits per capita are DeWitt, Ford and Woodford, while counties with higher populations (McLean and Champaign) have far fewer per capita permits. Meanwhile, in Cook County (Chicago), where gun-related crimes far outnumber all other counties, fewer residents per capita (only 10 for every 10,000 residents) have concealed-carry permits than in any of Illinois’ other 101 counties.

