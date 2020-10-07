Flick Fact: Where in Central Illinois did Chicago’s favorite radio station actually begin?

Question: WBBM (780 AM) is Chicago’s most popular radio station in the ratings but it hasn’t always been in Chicago. Can you name the Central Illinois city where WBBM began? (1) Peoria; (2) Normal; (3) Decatur; (4) Lincoln.
Answer: WBBM began in 1924 in a home at 110 Park Place in (4) Lincoln.
Support Local Journalism
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.