Flick Fact: Where in Central Illinois did Chicago’s favorite radio station actually begin?
Question: WBBM (780 AM) is Chicago’s most popular radio station in the ratings but it hasn’t always been in Chicago. Can you name the Central Illinois city where WBBM began? (1) Peoria; (2) Normal; (3) Decatur; (4) Lincoln. 

Answer: WBBM began in 1924 in a home at 110 Park Place in (4) Lincoln.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

