Flick Fact: Where in the world are the freshest canned pumpkins?
Flick Fact: Where in the world are the freshest canned pumpkins?

Question: It’s time for the Morton Pumpkin Festival (it launches this week) and the pumpkin harvest as well. After all the pumpkins grown in the rich farmland of Central Illinois are picked for the Libby Co., how long does it take for them to be rounded up, transported, cleaned, skinned, processed and ultimately canned at the Libby’s Pumpkin plant in Morton?

Answer: To ensure freshness, in amazingly fast process honed over years of practice, Libby’s pumpkins are canned the same day they are harvested out of a Central Illinois field. The Morton plant, by the way, processes 85 percent of all pumpkins in America.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

