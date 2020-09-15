Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world’s most unusual baseball feat (and it’s in B-N to boot)?

Question: Can you name what is believed to be the only baseball field in America where you change ZIP codes solely on whether you play left field or center field?
Answer: It’s Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University where right field is in Bloomington but a slice of Normal cuts into left field.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.