Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world’s most unusual baseball feat (and it’s in B-N to boot)?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can you name what is believed to be the only baseball field in America where you change ZIP codes solely on whether you play left field or center field?

Answer: It’s Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University where right field is in Bloomington but a slice of Normal cuts into left field.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.