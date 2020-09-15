 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world's most unusual baseball feat (and it's in B-N to boot)?
Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world’s most unusual baseball feat (and it’s in B-N to boot)?

Question: Can you name what is believed to be the only baseball field in America where you change ZIP codes solely on whether you play left field or center field?

Answer: It’s Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University where right field is in Bloomington but a slice of Normal cuts into left field.

