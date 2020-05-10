You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Where is the 'most popular' area of B-N for a traffic accident?
Flick Fact: Where is the 'most popular' area of B-N for a traffic accident?

Veterans Parkway

An accident scene waiting to happen ...

 BILL FLICK

Question: You’ve just had a traffic accident at the intersection in Bloomington-Normal with the most accidents. Where are you? (1) Veterans Parkway at Fort Jesse; (2) Veterans at Empire; (3) Main at College; (4) Greenbriar at Fort Jesse?

Answer: Based on 2019 statistics, you’re at (1) Veterans Parkway at Fort Jesse, site of 23 traffic accidents in 2019. Veterans at Empire was second with 18. Main at College had 14 accidents, the leading site for an accident not along Veterans Parkway.

Saturday updates

