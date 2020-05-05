Flick Fact: Where is the world's most politically correct cemetery?

Question: True or false? In all of America, there is believed to be only one location where there is a cemetery for Democrats and across the street, a cemetery for Republicans. Where is that?

Answer: For the record, only Carlock, the town of 560 in McLean County, is believed to have a “politically correct” cemetery. It is located 2 miles north of Carlock, where members of the John Benson family, all Republicans, are buried on one side of the road, in one cemetery, and members of the Abraham Carlock family, all Democrats, are buried on the opposite side of the road. They refused to "spend eternity together" and thus far have succeeded.