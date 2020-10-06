Flick Fact: Where Lincoln got his start, honestly

Question: As another presidential election looms, the History Channel has ranked Abe Lincoln — thanks to his leadership during the American Civil War while dealing with the deep racial chasm that literally divided the nation — as the best-ever U.S. president. Do you know the locale where Lincoln was convinced to run for president? Please be specific.

Answer: History suggests it was on the south side of Bloomington's downtown square, near where Burpo’s Boutique and Elroy’s are today, where pals Jesse Fell and David Davis convinced Lincoln he had presidential qualities and persuaded him to throw his hat into the 1860 ring. The downtown statue of the three, just south of the BCPA, is a representation of that very moment.

