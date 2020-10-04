 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Where was the NBA's biggest star 11 autumns ago?
Flick Fact: Where was the NBA's biggest star 11 autumns ago?

Question: With COVID-19 and so many working at home, one of the quietest areas in Bloomington-Normal is the atrium at State Farm corporate headquarters. But it wasn’t that way 11 autumns ago when what NBA star appeared there? 

Answer: It was LeBron James, these days of the Los Angeles Lakers and playing this week in the NBA finals. In 2009, on a visit to State Farm and B-N, James told 50 youngsters from the Western Avenue Community Center that if he made a half-court shot on a basketball "court" specially set up in the State Farm atrium, he would give each a pair of Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III basketball shoes. As hundreds crowded the balconies surrounding the atrium to watch, James sailed and nailed the shot. A month later, the shoes arrived and were distributed to the youths on Bloomington's west side.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

