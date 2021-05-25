Flick Fact: Where you need to leave an hour-plus early to go six miles...

 Skip to main content
Question: About 150 miles to the northeast of Bloomington-Normal is Rolling Prairie, Indiana. It is not quite six miles from neighboring New Carlisle, Indiana, two towns that share a consolidated school, New Prairie High School. What is unique about the drive between those two towns?

Answer: It either takes more than an hour from Rolling Prairie … or you go back in time if driving west out of New Carlisle. Although only separated by about 30,000 feet, the towns are in different time zones, with Rolling Prairie in Central Time and New Carlisle in Eastern Time. (Thanks to David Messenger for the fact about the Indiana time zones.)

