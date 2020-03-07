You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Which B-N preps of the '70s made it in the NCAA as coaches?
Flick Fact: Which B-N preps of the '70s made it in the NCAA as coaches?

basketball art
BILL FLICK

Question: In the 1970s, Bloomington-Normal had three high school basketball standouts, all of whom were sons of basketball coaches who themselves then went on to become NCAA Division I coaches as well. Can you name them?

Answer: The three Twin City stars and sons of coaches who then went on to become NCAA Division I coaches themselves were U High’s Jim Crews (Evansville), Bloomington’s Bobby Bender (University of Washington) and NCHS’ Randy Smithson (Wichita State). (Thanks to Billy Easton of Albany, N.Y. for the question)

