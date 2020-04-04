Flick Fact: Which bathroom stall should you choose?

Question: If you want the restroom stall that has had the fewest visitors before you, you should choose which one, according to an Illinois Department of Health study? (1) a middle stall; (2) the end stall; (3) the first stall.

Answer: Apparently either (1) a middle stall or (3) the first stall. In a public restroom, most people pick the (2) the end stall next to the wall. Thus the one you think the most private is perhaps the most public. The study was conducted primarily at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.