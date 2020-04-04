You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Which bathroom stall should you choose?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Which bathroom stall should you choose?

{{featured_button_text}}
restroom stalls

Which one?

 BILL FLICK

Question: If you want the restroom stall that has had the fewest visitors before you, you should choose which one, according to an Illinois Department of Health study? (1) a middle stall; (2) the end stall; (3) the first stall.

Answer: Apparently either (1) a middle stall or (3) the first stall. In a public restroom, most people pick the (2) the end stall next to the wall. Thus the one you think the most private is perhaps the most public. The study was conducted primarily at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News