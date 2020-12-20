Flick Fact: Which Bloomington-Normal company just won a big honor?

Question: Ad Age is the ranking, highly respected marketing/advertising magazine and online medium that each year for more than 60 years has picked the 10 companies it believes have best exemplified the standard of “Top Marketers of the Year.” Do you know Ad Age’s 2020 top 10 honors and why one Twin City company is especially happy?

Answer: State Farm makes the vaunted 2020 list as the list’s only insurer or finance-based entity, and as a 98-year-old company, it's by far the oldest company lauded by Ad Age. The Bloomington-based company is hailed for “refreshing” its brand by reintroducing “Jake from State Farm” and rekindling its 49-year-old iconic tagline — “Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm Is There.” The Top 10 Marketers of 2020: TikTok, McDonald’s, Lowe’s, The Lincoln Project, Etsy, Calm, e.l.f., Lego, Adobe and State Farm.