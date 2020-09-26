 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Which Central Illinois town is Cubs’ star Alec Mills especially fond of?
Question: As the Chicago Cubs ready for a postseason appearance, one of those leading the charge will be pitcher Alec Mills, who this month made national headlines by throwing a no-hitter for the Cubs. Can you name the Central Illinois town that will especially be rooting for Mills?

Answer: It’s Hoopeston, along Illinois 9 in Vermilion County. Alec Mills’ great grandfather, Frank, and grandfather, Tom, owned and ran Hoopeston’s newspaper, the Chronicle Herald, before Tom’s son, Joe, (Alec’s dad) moved from Hoopeston and settled in Tennessee. (Thanks to Phil Anderson of Minier, formerly of Hoopeston, for the fact.)

