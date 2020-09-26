Flick Fact: Which Central Illinois town is Cubs’ star Alec Mills especially fond of?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: As the Chicago Cubs ready for a postseason appearance, one of those leading the charge will be pitcher Alec Mills, who this month made national headlines by throwing a no-hitter for the Cubs. Can you name the Central Illinois town that will especially be rooting for Mills?

Answer: It’s Hoopeston, along Illinois 9 in Vermilion County. Alec Mills’ great grandfather, Frank, and grandfather, Tom, owned and ran Hoopeston’s newspaper, the Chronicle Herald, before Tom’s son, Joe, (Alec’s dad) moved from Hoopeston and settled in Tennessee. (Thanks to Phil Anderson of Minier, formerly of Hoopeston, for the fact.)

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.