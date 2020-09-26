Flick Fact: Which Central Illinois town is Cubs’ star Alec Mills especially fond of?

Question: As the Chicago Cubs ready for a postseason appearance, one of those leading the charge will be pitcher Alec Mills, who this month made national headlines by throwing a no-hitter for the Cubs. Can you name the Central Illinois town that will especially be rooting for Mills?
Answer: It’s Hoopeston, along Illinois 9 in Vermilion County. Alec Mills’ great grandfather, Frank, and grandfather, Tom, owned and ran Hoopeston’s newspaper, the Chronicle Herald, before Tom’s son, Joe, (Alec’s dad) moved from Hoopeston and settled in Tennessee. (Thanks to Phil Anderson of Minier, formerly of Hoopeston, for the fact.)
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.